Pacers sign former Mad Ant Brissett to 10-day contract

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Just over a week after being named to the All-NBA G League Second Team, Oshae Brissett will get his next chance in the NBA.

The Indiana Pacers signed Brissett – who spent the 2021 single site season with the Mad Ants – to a 10-day contract the team announced on Thursday.

The signing reunites Brissett with Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren, who was an assistant with the Toronto Raptors in 2019-20 when Brissett was under a two-way contract with the team. Brissett will also reunite with 2021 Mad Ants teammates/Pacers two-way players Brian Bowen II and Cassius Stanley.

Brissett becomes the first Fort Wayne Mad Ant call up of the 2021 season. Overall, he is the 19th Fort Wayne Mad Ant call up since the team’s inaugural season in 2007-2008. He is the 15th different Mad Ant to receive a call up.

Brissett played in 12 games with Fort Wayne during the shortened 15 game season in Florida during February and March. Brissett averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. He had seven double doubles in the 12 games he played in and earned a #1 spot on the Sportscenter Top 10 for a dunk against Long Island.

After the season, Brissett finished third in the voting for the league’s Most Improved Player Award and was named to the All-G League Second Team. He was, at the time, the only played named to the first or second team without some sort of a NBA contract this season.

ALL-TIME FORT WAYNE CALL UPS

2020-21 – Oshae Brissett – Indiana Pacers

2018-19 – Stephan Hicks – Indiana Pacers

2018-19 – Ben Moore – San Antonio Spurs

2017-18 – Walt Lemon Jr. – New Orleans Pelicans

2017-18 – Trey McKinney-Jones – Indiana Pacers

2017-18 – Ben Moore – Indiana Pacers

2016-17 – Alex Poythress – Philadelphia 76ers

2016-17 – Jarrod Uthoff – Dallas Mavericks

2016-17 – Ben Bentil – Dallas Mavericks

2014-15 – Dahntay Jones – Los Angeles Clippers

2013-14 – Tony Mitchell – Milwaukee Bucks

2011-12 – Walker Russell Jr. – Detroit Pistons

2009-10 – Oliver Lafayette – Boston Celtics

2009-10 – Rob Kurz – Chicago Bulls

2009-10 – Chris Hunter – Golden State Warriors

2008-09 – Chris Hunter – New York Knicks

2007-08 – Jeremy Richardson – Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks