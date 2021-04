ORLANDO, Fla. - Fort Wayne Mad Ant player Oshae Brissett has been named to the 2021 All-NBA G League Second Team. The league officially announced their all-league teams today to wind down their awards season.Brissett helped lead the Mad Ants to a 6-9 regular season record during the shortened NBA G League single site season. The season was played during February and March with games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at the Disney Resort near Orlando, Florida.During the 12 games he appeared in, Brissett averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. The second-year player pulled down a career high 18 rebounds on February 16 against Oklahoma City. He had seven double doubles in the 12 games he played in and hit a season best five three pointers against Canton on March 4.

Brissett ranked tenth in the G League in 2021 in points per game with 18.6 and eighth in offensive rebounds per game with 3.5. Brissett’s 34.6 minutes of playing time per game over 12 games was third most in the G League.