Pacers send Bowen, Stanley, Lecque to Mad Ants

Mad Ants

by: Mad Ants Media Relations

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers have assigned Jalen Lecque to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League.

Lecque has seen action with the Pacers in three games this season. Lecque traveled with the team to the G League single-site in Orlando, Florida to participate in the upcoming NBA G League season.

On Wednesday, the Pacers also transferred two-way players Brian Bowen II and Cassius Stanley to the Mad Ants for the single-site season. Bowen had played in one game with the Pacers this season while Stanley has made eight appearances with the Pacers during his rookie season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss