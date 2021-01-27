Pacers send Bowen, Stanley, Lecque to Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers have assigned Jalen Lecque to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League.

Lecque has seen action with the Pacers in three games this season. Lecque traveled with the team to the G League single-site in Orlando, Florida to participate in the upcoming NBA G League season.

On Wednesday, the Pacers also transferred two-way players Brian Bowen II and Cassius Stanley to the Mad Ants for the single-site season. Bowen had played in one game with the Pacers this season while Stanley has made eight appearances with the Pacers during his rookie season.