Pacers’ Oladipo assigned to Mad Ants for a practice

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has been assigned to the G-League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Well, for part of a day.

The Pacers said Oladipo would join the Mad Ants to practice with the team Tuesday afternoon in Indianapolis. The former Indiana Hoosier would then be recalled back to the Pacers afterward.

Oladipo is rehabilitating his right knee after suffering a ruptured quad tendon in January. He’s been practicing with the Pacers, but since the team has a game with Oklahoma City at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tuesday night, he’ll get in a full practice with Fort Wayne.

The Mad Ants are practicing at St. Vincent Center in Indianapolis. The team’s next game is Friday with the Maine Red Claws in Portland, Maine.