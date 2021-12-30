Pacers call up Mad Ants’ Hinton

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Wayne Mad Ants guard Nate Hinton has earned a NBA Call-up. He is the 24th NBA Call-up in organization history and the fourth in the month of December.

Hinton is signing a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hinton is the 20th different Mad Ant to earn a call-up in the past 15 seasons.

In 14 games this season with the Mad Ants, Hinton is averaging 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while playing 26.9 minutes per contest. He is also averaging 2 steals and 2.2 assists per game this season.

Hinton bookended his Showcase Cup season with his two best NBA G League games thus far this season. In the last Mad Ants game played, Hinton scored 17 points (7-of-12 shooting) in Las Vegas to help the Mad Ants set a single game scoring record of 155 points. He also registered five rebounds and three steals in that win over Wisconsin.

His previous best game came on opening night where he scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds in a November 6 win over Windy City.