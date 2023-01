FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers have assigned forward Isaiah Jackson to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Jackson played five games with the Mad Ants last year during his rookie season. In those five games, Jackson shot 63 percent from the field (33-52), while averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game.

During the 2022-2023 season, Jackson has appeared in 29 games for the Pacers, averaging 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Jackson will wear #21 while he is with the Mad Ants.