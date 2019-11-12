Closings and Delays
Oladipo to the Mad Ants… sort of

Mad Ants

Victor Oladipo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Victor Oladipo Era of Mad Ants basketball lasted roughly two hours on Tuesday afternoon as Oladipo is working his way back from a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee he suffered last January.

On Tuesday afternoon the Pacers sent out a press release at 1:20 p.m. stating the Pacers had sent Oladipo to their NBA G League affiliate in Fort Wayne.

The Mad Ants then practiced – with Oladipo – in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Following practice Oladipo was recalled to the Pacers from the Mad Ants, meaning his time with the Fort Wayne franchise lasted roughly two hours.

The Pacers have a game tonight against Oklahoma City at home, meaning they could not hold a full practice Tuesday afternoon; hence the maneuvering of Oladipo to get him some practice time on Tuesday as he nears a return to the NBA.

The Mad Ants will return to Fort Wayne on Wednesday to practice at the ASH Centre. Their next game is Friday at the Maine Red Claws.

