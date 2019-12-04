Live Now
Oladipo talks Mad Ants, rehab, and return to Pacers

Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While he’s practiced with the Mad Ants a handful of times over the past two weeks, Wednesday was the first time Indiana Pacers all-star Victor Oladipo spoke with the Fort Wayne media about his time in the Summit City.

Oladipo, who is rehabbing from a quad tendon injury suffered last January, says he’s enjoyed his time with the Mad Ants but doesn’t have any plans to a play in a game with the G League franchise.

The former I.U. star says the next step for him is playing in a game, which will presumably come with the Pacers.

