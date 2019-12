FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Victor Oladipo was back on the floor with the Mad Ants Tuesday morning when the team practiced at the ASH Centre in Fort Wayne.

Oladipo, who has practiced with the Mad Ants a handful of times over the past two weeks, is working his way back from a quad tendon injury he suffered playing for the Pacers in January of 2019.

While Oladipo is scheduled to practice again with the Mad Ants tomorrow, he is not expected to suit up for a game in a Fort Wayne uniform.