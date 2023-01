HENDERSON, Nev. (WANE) – David Stockton dished out 19 assists to go with 16 points in leading Fort Wayne to a 141-119 win on the road against the G League Ignite on Monday night.

Gabe York paced the Ants with 29 points while Jermaine Samuels Jr. added 27 and Justin Anderson 24.

The Mad Ants are back in action Tuesday night when they face the G League Ignite again at 10 p.m.