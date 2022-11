FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants showed off some offensive firepower in a 152-129 win over the Grand Rapids Gold during Saturday’s season opener.

Leading the Mad Ants in scoring was Gabe York, who scored a team-high 35 points. Trevelin Queen and Bennie Boatwright each scored over 20 points, while David Stockton, Justin Anderson and Will Vorhees each finished in double figures.

The Mad Ants will look to start the season 2-0 when the team hosts Grand Rapids on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.