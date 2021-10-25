North Side grad Crews makes Mad Ants training camp roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side High School graduate TreVion Crews has made the Mad Ants’ 16-man training camp roster with just under two weeks until Fort Wayne tips the season.

Crews is coming off an All-American career at Bethel University, where he was named the National Christian College Athletic Association Player of the Year as a senior this past March.

A six-foot guard, Crews set the Bethel record by averaging 24.6 points a game as a senior. He also tallied 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.1 steals per game this past season.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants training camp will begin on Monday, October 25, and run through November 3. Opening night for the Mad Ants will be Saturday, November 6 against Windy City at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.