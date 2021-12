GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – Goga Bitadze was officially sent down to the Mad Ants by the Pacers on Tuesday and the big man made an immediate impact, tallying 19 points and 7 rebounds to help the Mad Ants top the Grand Rapids Gold by a score of 139-122.

Keifer Sykes paced the Ants with 23 points while Terry Taylor added a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Ants and Gold play again Wednesday night in Grand Rapids.