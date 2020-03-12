NBA stoppage – what does it mean for the Mad Ants?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the NBA suspending the remainder of the 2019-2020 season on Wednesday night due to Coronavirus concerns, the question for Fort Wayne quickly became what the next move for the Mad Ants and the NBA G League would be.

WANE sports director Glenn Marini reached out immediately to Mad Ants Media Relations Director Dan Vance.

“As an organization, we have no official comment at this time,” Vance wrote. “Updates will be provided at a later time when available.”

According to Adam Johnson, an NBA G League reporter, he is reporting the G League could very well cancel the remainder of the season in the near future:

According to a league source, the decision to cancel the remainder of the @nbagleague season could come as early as tomorrow morning.



No decision will be made tonight. — Adam Johnson (@realcommonname) March 12, 2020

The Mad Ants earned a 111-103 road win at Grand Rapids on Wednesday night. They are in contention for a playoff spot with just seven games remaining of their 50-game regular season slate.

The Ants next game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night at home against the Windy City Bulls at War Memorial Coliseum.