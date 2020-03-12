NBA G League suspends play amid Coronavirus concern

Mad Ants

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the NBA announcing on Wednesday that season has been suspended amid Coronavirus concerns, the NBA G League followed suit late Wednesday night by suspending its season.

It means the 2019-20 season for the Mad Ants has been halted with seven regular season game left on Fort Wayne’s schedule. Thanks to a 111-103 win at Grand Rapids on Wednesday the Ants are 21-22 overall and still alive for a playoff spot.

The Ants next game was slated to be played at War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night against the Windy City Bulls.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss