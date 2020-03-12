NBA G League suspends play amid Coronavirus concern

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the NBA announcing on Wednesday that season has been suspended amid Coronavirus concerns, the NBA G League followed suit late Wednesday night by suspending its season.
It means the 2019-20 season for the Mad Ants has been halted with seven regular season game left on Fort Wayne’s schedule. Thanks to a 111-103 win at Grand Rapids on Wednesday the Ants are 21-22 overall and still alive for a playoff spot.
The Ants next game was slated to be played at War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night against the Windy City Bulls.