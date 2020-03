FORT WAYNE, Ind. – No news is good news if you are a Mad Ants fan, as the NBA G League has yet to cancel its season despite reports that the league will not resume after its current postponement.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.



As updates become available regarding the NBA G League and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, we will be updating our website at:https://t.co/2TF21c90o3 pic.twitter.com/r1f26aG7nw — Fort Wayne Mad Ants (@TheMadAnts) March 18, 2020

The Mad Ants released the above statement on Wednesday afternoon, urging fans to be patient.

The NBA G League announced it would be halting the season via a press release Thursday morning at 12:34 a.m.