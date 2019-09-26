NBA G League announces experimental rule change for free throws

The NBA G League today announced an experimental rule change for the 2019-20 season regarding the number of free throws a player will attempt when he goes to the free throw line.

Under the new experimental NBA G League rule, one free throw worth one, two or three points will be awarded in the event of any foul that would typically result in one, two or three free throws being shot under standard NBA rules. The experimental free throw rule will not apply during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or the entirety of any overtime period.

The NBA G League will continue to play with experimental rules that were previously implemented, including the transition take foul, the 14-second shot clock reset on an advance, a two-minute overtime period, the away-from-the-play foul rule and the reset timeout. The reset allows teams to call a timeout to advance the ball and make substitutions but not huddle in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and during entire overtime periods. Apart from experimental rules, NBA G League games are played under all other NBA rules.

The research and development arm of the NBA, the NBA G League routinely tests experimental rules and procedures. This season, the NBA implemented the Coach’s Challenge, which was first tested in the NBA G League in the 2014-15 season.

The 2019-20 NBA G League season tips off on Nov. 8 with a record 28 teams.