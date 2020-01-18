Moore leads Mad Ants over Swarm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants defeated the Greensboro Swarm, 112-110, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

Mad Ants (12-14) forward Ben Moore converted a missed Walt Lemon Jr. layup with 2.2 seconds remaining to give the Mad Ants its third consecutive win. Moore ended the night with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Friday night was Moore’s third triple-double in the last three games.

After a Greensboro (4-21) timeout, Charlotte Hornets assignee Caleb Martin hoisted a long 3-point attempt as time expired and bounced off the back of the rim. Martin led all scorers with 27 points to go along with four steals and four assists for the Swarm.

Lemon continued his hot pace with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists for Fort Wayne.

The Indiana Pacers assigned Alize Johnson and Edmond Sumner to Fort Wayne earlier today, and Johnson tallied another double-double consisting of 12 points and 13 rebounds. It was his seventh double-double in a Mad Ants uniform this season.

Sumner added 22 points – 18 of which came in the first half – and four rebounds.

For Greensboro, Thomas Welsh finished one off his season-high totals with 22 points and 15 rebounds on the night for the Swarm.

Kobi Simmons also poured in 23 points for the Swarm.

The loss on Saturday night was Greensboro’s 13th consecutive loss dating back to Dec. 7.

Fort Wayne will not play again until heading out west to take on the South Bay Lakers next Saturday afternoon. Greensboro welcomes the Iowa Wolves to town on Monday night.

The Mad Ants are back at home on Saturday, Feb. 1 against the Canton Charge for another Pizza Hut Family Night.