Middleton carries Mad Ants experience into NBA Finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His time in Fort Wayne was brief, but you can count Khris Middleton as a member of the ‘Ants Alumni’ as the sharp-shooter has helped guide the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA Finals.

The Bucks are set to face the Phoenix Suns in game one on Tuesday night.

Middleton played three games for the Mad Ants in mid-December of 2012 during his rookie year with the Detroit Pistons. During his three games with Fort Wayne he averaged 11.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

Since then he’s blossomed into a two-time NBA All-Star, and averaged 20.4 points for the Eastern Conference champs during the regular season.