McCall makes Mad Ants debut, but Fort Wayne falls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The College Park Skyhawks defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 119-101, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Monday night.

Cat Barber led College Park (2-2) with 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 10 assists off the bench. Barber also led the team with four 3-point shots as College Park knocked down 18 from beyond the arc on the night. Marcus Derrickson tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds in the winning effort.

Mark Ogden, Jr. came off the bench to chip in 19 points as College Park picked up the first win against Fort Wayne in franchise history.

The Mad Ants (0-4) fell victim at home for the third time this season, despite jumping out to an 8-2 lead and forcing a College Park timeout in the first quarter.

After leading at the half, 53-48, College Park overwhelmed Fort Wayne at the start of the third quarter with a 21-5 run to grow the insurmountable lead.

Stephan Hicks finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double on the season. After corralling his fourth rebound in the first quarter, Hicks became the 22nd player in NBA G League history to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career.

Ike Nwamu led Fort Wayne with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting, which was his highest point total since being acquired by Fort Wayne in January.

JaKeenan Gant chipped in a career-high 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Hasheem Thabeet ended his night 5-for-5 from the floor with 10 points and three rebounds. Thabeet started tonight in place of Travin Thibodeaux, who missed the game due to a right knee injury.

Fort Wayne will play the first central division opponent on Wednesday at Windy City, while College Park will play the first home game in franchise history on Thursday against Delaware.

The Mad Ants return home on Sunday to face the Windy City Bulls at 5 p.m. at the Coliseum.