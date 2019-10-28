McCall, Harrell bring local ties to Mad Ants camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mad Ants camp got underway on Monday and two guys with local ties could be suiting up for Fort Wayne when its all said and done.

Concordia Lutheran graduate D.J. McCall and Purdue Fort Wayne graduate Kason Harrell are two of the sixteen players in camp with the Ants.

A six-foot-six swingman, McCall was the Horizon League defensive player of the year last season as a senior at IUPUI.

Harrell graduated as the fifth all-time leading scorer in Mastodons history.

The Ants first game in set for Friday, November 8 at home against Lakeland.