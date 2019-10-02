Madame Ants change name to Mad Dancerz with addition of first male

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today the “Madame Ants” dance team will now be known as the “Mad Dancerz” dance team.

“We are extremely proud to announce our first male member of the Mad Dancerz,” Head Coach Sheenah Johnson said. “Our team is diligently preparing for the upcoming season and we look forward to incorporating all of our newcomers this year.”

Fans wishing to purchase season tickets or mini plans ahead of the 2019-20 season may call the ticket office at 260-469-4667 for more information.

