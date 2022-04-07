FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne Mad Ants guard Gabe York and forward Nate Hinton have earned NBA Call-Ups with the Indiana Pacers.

These are the 27th and 28th NBA Call-ups in Mad Ants organization history.

These two call-ups increase Fort Wayne’s record setting season that has now seen five players earn a total of eight NBA Call-Ups. This is York’s first official call-up of the season and Hinton’s second. Other Mad Ants receiving call-ups this season have included Justin Anderson (three times), Terry Taylor and Keifer Sykes.

York and Hinton will spend the last two games of the NBA season with the Pacers as they visit Philadelphia and Brooklyn. During that time, the pair will be under two-way contracts.

York finished eighth in the NBA G League in scoring during the regular season at 21.8 points per game and his 2.5 steals per game led the league. York posted the fifth highest scoring game in Mad Ants history with 45 points earlier this season against Maine.

Hinton posted the 13th most double doubles in Mad Ants history during the full 2021-22 NBA G League season. Hinton averaged 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds during the regular season and finished 3rd in the NBA G League in steals per game at 2.2 per contest. Hinton is on his second NBA Call-Up of the season after a 10-day with the Pacers in January.

York and Hinton were 2nd and 3rd in the NBA G League in minute per game during the regular season.

Previous Indiana Pacers/Fort Wayne Mad Ant two-way players Duane Washington Jr. and Terry Taylor were converted to standard NBA contracts on Thursday, clearing room for the signings of York and Hinton.