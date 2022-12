CLEVELAND, Ohio (WANE) – The Mad Ants saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night, as Fort Wayne fell to the Cleveland Charge on the road by a final of 115-105.

Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Deividas Sirvydas tallied 17 points apiece to lead the Ants.

Former Mad Ant Nate Hinton, now playing for the Charge, scored 28 points to lead all scorers.

The Mad Ants are back in action on Friday when they play at the Windy City Bulls at 8 p.m.