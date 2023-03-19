FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants remain alive for the last playoff spot in the NBA G League’s Eastern Conference after a 128-114 win over the Wisconsin Herd on Sunday.

Justin Anderson led Fort Wayne with 31 points on 13-of-21 shooting. Trevelin Queen finished second in scoring with 27. Jermaine Samuels Jr. poured in 14, Pedro Bradshaw added 13, while Gabe York and Elfrid Payton each dropped a dozen.

Fort Wayne wraps up the regular season with a back-to-back at the Delaware Blue Coats starting Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.