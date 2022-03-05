FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants welcomed the one millionth home court fan at War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night, as Jason Reibs was honored before the game.

The Mad Ants are in their 15th season with the Coliseum serving as their home court every year in the franchise’s history.

Counting Friday’s game, the Ants have now hosted 1,000,544 fans all-time at the Coliseum.

The Ants lost Friday to the Lakeland Magic 137-130, but will be back at the Coliseum on Sunday at 5 p.m. to host the Windy City Bulls.