FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have today waived forward/center Will Vorhees.

In a related move, David Stockton returned to the roster from his USA Basketball duties with FIBA World Cup Qualifying, necessitating a roster spot to be opened.

Vorhees was selected by Fort Wayne in the 3rd Round of the 2021 NBA G League Draft. He appeared in 34 games during the 2021-22 season with the Mad Ants.

Vorhees appeared in all four Mad Ants games so far during the 2022 Showcase season, averaging 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.