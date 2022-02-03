Mad Ants waive Daxter Miles Jr.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today that they have waived guard Daxter Miles Jr.

Miles Jr. joined the Mad Ants first on January 8, 2020 via trade with Northern Arizona. He returned for the 2021 single site season in Orlando, Florida and was the only member of that “bubble” team to return for the 2021-2022 season.

Miles Jr. appeared in 45 total games as a Mad Ant since 2020. During the 2021-2022 regular season, he appeared in four games, averaging 4.8 points and 1.5 steals per contest.