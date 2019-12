LAS VEGAS – A late 18-6 propelled the Mad Ants to a 99-94 win over the Northern Arizona Suns at the NBA G League’s Winter Showcase in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Alize Johnson paced the Ants with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists. Brian Bowen II added 21 points and 9 rebounds.

The Ants now face Rio Grande Valley on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Eastern.