Mad Ants tryouts set for September 21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today the team will host open tryouts on Saturday, September 21 at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone in Fort Wayne.

Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and tryouts will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

Prospective players will be given the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the Mad Ants coaching staff and Indiana Pacers representatives.

Spectators are invited to attend tryouts at no cost.

Date: Saturday, September 21

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone

Address: 3320 N. Clinton St. Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Notable players to make the Mad Ants via open tryout include the Mad Ants’ all-time leader in points, steals and rebounds, Ron Howard (2007) and Travin Thibodeaux (2018), who played with the Indiana Pacers summer league team earlier this month.

Full registration details will be announced at a later date at ftwaynemadants.com.

Fans wishing to purchase season tickets or mini plans ahead of the 2019-20 season may call the ticket office at 260-469-4667 for more information.