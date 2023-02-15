FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have made a trade with the Mexico City Capitanes.

The Mad Ants will acquire the returning player rights to Justin Reyes and Tyler Davis. Reyes, who started the season with the Capitanes, is currently playing with Pallacanestro Varese out of Italy while Davis is playing with Cangrejeros de Santurce in Puerto Rico.

In return, Mexico City will acquire Norvel Pelle from the Mad Ants. Pelle averaged five points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game over 11 regular season appearances with the Mad Ants this season.

The trade is not subject to any player physicals.