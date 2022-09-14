FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants have traded the returning player rights to Nate Hinton to the Cleveland Charge in exchange for the returning player rights of Norvel Pelle and the Charge’s 2nd round pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft.

A 6-foot-10 center, Pelle played 19 games for the Charge last season, averaging 6.7 points and 5.2 rebound a game. He also had 10-day NBA contracts with the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.

Hinton, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.1 steals over 16 games for the Mad Ants last season. He played two games with the Pacers last year.