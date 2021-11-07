Mad Ants top Windy City in season opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne and Windy City opened their seasons on Saturday in Indiana. The Mad Ants took home the 127-118 win in their first game back in Fort Wayne in 608 days. Mad Ants rookie Terry Taylor led the Mad Ants with 25 points and 17 rebounds.

Fort Wayne outrebounded Windy City 45-44 and hit 49 percent of their shots to Windy City’s 46 percent. The Bulls went 11-of-13 from the free throw line.

Taylor started off on a roll for Fort Wayne, hitting his first five shots of the game and ending the first quarter with 11 points as Fort Wayne held a 33-30 lead after shooting 45.5 percent from three-point range.

Windy City took advantage of Fort Wayne’s struggles shooting in the second quarter, racing out to a 48-40 lead and led by six points at the halftime break.

The second half was a tail of big three pointers for Fort Wayne. The Mad Ants hit 19 total three pointers in the game, just two away from tying the single game franchise record. Fort Wayne pushed the third quarter lead to 14 points with 4:36 to play on a Nate Hinton three pointer. Windy City pushed back and sent the game into the fourth quarter tied at 87 as Devon Dotson banked in a shot at the buzzer.

As the teams traded makes most of the fourth quarter; Fort Wayne took the lead for good with 5:06 to play on a Taylor free throw. Windy City threatened almost the entire way but never could retake the lead. A Keifer Sykes three pointer with 1:43 to play pushed the Mad Ants lead to five, a lead that would grow to nine with Sykes on the foul line with less than 30 seconds to play.

Fort Wayne had four 20-plus point scorers. Joining Taylor’s 25-point outing were Duane Washington Jr., Sykes and Hinton, who each scored 22 points. Hinton added 10 rebounds for the team’s second doubl- double while Sykes had a team high nine assists.

Windy City was led by 22 points and 13 rebounds from Daniel Oturu while Marko Simonovic had 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday with a 5 p.m. tip in Fort Wayne.