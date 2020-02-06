Mad Ants top Knicks, over .500 for first time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants defeated the Westchester Knicks, 131-112, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Thursday afternoon. With the win, the Mad Ants improve to an above .500 record for the first time this season.

The Mad Ants (16-15) have now won seven of the last eight games, searching to become the first team in NBA G League history to make the postseason after starting the season 0-6.

Ben Moore led all scorers with 30 points, which was his new highest total as a Mad Ant, on 12-of-17 shooting. Moore grabbed nine rebounds, to go along with six assists and three blocked shots.

Fort Wayne tied a season-high shooting percentage converting on 56.5 percent of shots during Thursday’s contest. The Mad Ants also set a season-high for assists with 35 in the lone matchup at the Coliseum with Westchester during the regular season.

Fort Wayne took the lead against Westchester (16-17) with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter after Daxter Miles Jr. converted a reverse layup, and never trailed the rest of the way. Miles ended the day with 16 points on 7-of-16 shooting off the bench.

The Mad Ants extended the lead to as large as 20 to capture the fifth straight home victory.

For Westchester, Ivan Rabb led the Knicks with 25 points on 12-of-18 shooting and 12 rebounds. Tim Bond chipped in a double-double of 11 points and 11 assists.

Andrew White III added 19 points, as Westchester fell back below .500 before returning to action on Saturday against Canton.

Indiana Pacers two-way guard Naz Mitrou-Long came off the bench to finish with seven points. Thursday was his first game back since suffering a right ankle injury back on Dec. 13.

The Mad Ants will take on Wisconsin tomorrow night in Oshkosh to conclude the back-to-back swing and return home on Sunday to take on the Delaware Blue Coats.