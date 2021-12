GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – In his second game since being sent down by the Pacers Goga Bitadze showed off his skills with 38 points and 14 rebounds in a 131-127 Mad Ants win at Grand Rapids.

Gabe York added 27 points for the Ants, while Keifer Sykes had 26, and Terry Taylor tallied 10 points and 12 rebounds.