WILMINGTON, De. (WANE) – The Mad Ants won their penultimate game of the regular season on Friday night, besting Delaware 114-110 to win their fourth game in a row and keep their playoff hopes alive.

With only one game left in the regular season the scenario is simple for the Ants – win tomorrow again against the Blue Coats and they would clinch the sixth and final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

On Friday it was Trevelin Queen leading the Ants with 29 points while Justin Anderson chipped in with 24. Jermaine Samuels Jr. added a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds.

The Mad Ants and Delaware square off on Saturday at 6 p.m.