INDIANAPOLIS – A few three-point barrages helped propel the Fort Wayne Mad Ants over the Cleveland Charge on Tuesday with a morning game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, 143-101.

The Mad Ants hit 15 three pointers in the game with a 39.5 percent success rate. The Charge hit 11 of their 35 three point attempts.

The Mad Ants opened up with a furious pace, leading 8-0 out of the gate and extending that lead to 21-2 later in the quarter on nine points from Gabe York, who hit his first three triples, and 12 points from Indiana Pacers assignment player Terry Taylor. The Charge pushed back however, getting the lead down to as close as five in the first quarter on 11 points from Nate Hinton. Fort Wayne increased the lead again as the quarter wound down and led 42-27 after one.

In the second quarter, the Charge pushed on Fort Wayne again by cutting down on points given up in the paint. With 4:45 to play, a Sharife Cooper basket narrowed Fort Wayne’s lead to eight at 56-48. Following that, Fort Wayne outscored Cleveland 17-4 to go into halftime with a 73-52 lead.

In the third, things picked up for both teams with Cleveland having their best offensive quarter to that point with 34 points but a late three point shooting hot streak for Fort Wayne, especially from Deividas Sirvydis and his three triples, extended Fort Wayne’s lead to 112-86.

The Mad Ants were led by 32 points and six rebounds from Taylor and 32 points from York. Sirvydis added 16 points. A full slate of double doubles was put together when Eli Brooks scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds, Kendall Brown scored 12 and had 10 rebounds and David Stockton, in his first game since opening night, added 10 points and 11 assists.

Cleveland as led by Hinton’s 25 points. Sam Merrill added 21 and Jamorko Pickett scored 20.