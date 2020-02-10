Mad Ants Top Blue Coats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Mad Ants defeated the Delaware Blue Coats, 136-102, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. The 136 points scored by Fort Wayne (17-16) ties the sixth most points scored in a game in franchise history.

The Mad Ants jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter and increased the advantage by as much as 41 in the fourth quarter, which is the largest lead Fort Wayne held in a game this season.

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze, who was assigned to Fort Wayne earlier today, ended the night with 24 points and 11 rebounds. It was his fourth double-double performance with the Mad Ants.

Alize Johnson poured in another double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Sunday was his 10th double-double in 13 games with Fort Wayne during the 2019-20 campaign.

Daxter Miles Jr. came off the bench to pour in 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter alone, good for his fifth outing with at least 20 points since joining Fort Wayne.

Delaware’s attempt to stay within reach of Fort Wayne rested upon Justin Robinson, as well as Michael Bryson off the bench, who ended the night with 24 and 20 points each.

Christ Koumadje pitched in 10 points and 13 rebounds for Delaware.

With Sunday’s loss, the Blue Coats (18-14) have dropped three of the last five games heading out to conclude a three-game road trip at Sioux Falls on Tuesday evening.

Fort Wayne and Delaware will meet for a pair of games on March 21 and 23, beginning at 76ers Fieldhouse.