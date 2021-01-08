Mad Ants to play at Disney as NBA G League season tips in February

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The NBA G League has announced that 18 teams – including the Fort Wayne Mad Ants – will hit the court in February at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, creating a bubble similar to what fans saw at the end of the NBA regular season and playoffs last summer.

The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff.

While the schedule has yet to be finalized, below is a timeline of important dates:

-Players will report to Orlando on January 26.

-Training camp commences January 29.

-Season begins February 8.

-Playoffs March 5-9.

Games are scheduled to be streamed online, just as they have been during previous seasons. For the Mad Ants, they will be shown at: https://fortwayne.gleague.nba.com/. Games may also be viewed via the Mad Ants Facebook page.

Per a release by the league:

“Players, coaches, team and league staff living on the NBA G League’s campus at Walt Disney World Resort will be guided by comprehensive leaguewide health and safety protocols, which are based on the core principles of social distancing, mask wearing, hand hygiene and COVID-19 testing.”

“We are excited to participate in the 2020-21 season in whatever shape it takes. We will share more information, including an update on the head coach, in the near future,” said Fort Wayne Mad Ants President Tim Bawmann.

In addition to the G League’s Ignite squad, the other 17 participating NBA G League teams are: