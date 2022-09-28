FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Join us from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5 for our Mad Ants Fan Fest, presented by Wilson Basketball at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

During the Fan Fest, guests can get a chance to tour the locker room, preview the kids zone, take a shot on the court, have a chance to win prizes, test drive seats in the arena and more.

There is no cost to attend the Fan Fest event.

In coordination with NBA G League Fan Fest, fans can enter to have a chance to win a 4-night trip to Las Vegas, courtesy of the NBA G League, to catch the action of the NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. Details are available on Mad Ants social media and ftwaynemadants.com

In association with the NBA G League and Wilson Fan Fest, the Mad Ants will be holding a one hour skills clinic on October 5 from 6-7 p.m. on our home court at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for children in grades K-8. Spots are limited, but just $15 can reserve a spot in the clinic, which comes with a ticket to opening night with the Mad Ants on November 5

Visit ftwaynemadants.com for more information on the Fan Fest, as well the Skills Clinic.