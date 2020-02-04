Mad Ants tame Raptors 905 for second win in a row

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants defeated Raptors 905, 122-114, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Monday night. The Mad Ants erased a second consecutive double-digit deficit on the way to the second victory of the season against the 905.

With the win, Fort Wayne increased its winning percentage to .500 (15-15) for the first time this season.

Raptors 905 (13-19) held control in the first half and went into the break leading 71-58, which was the second most points Fort Wayne surrendered in the first half this season.

After a Walt Lemon Jr. turnover near halfcourt with just seconds remaining, 905 (13-19) forward Henry Ellenson converted on a long 3-point attempt to extend the lead to 13 right before halftime. Ellenson began the night 5-for-5 from beyond the 3-point line and ended with a team-high 23 points.

This second-half deficit for Fort Wayne to climb out of increased to as much as 14 with 9:11 remaining in the third quarter.

Fort Wayne regained the lead with 2:58 left in the quarter after a Daxter Miles Jr. 3-point attempt. Miles Jr. capped his second scintillating performance in as many nights with 25 points on 5-of-11 shooting from downtown.

After the 905 wrestled the lead back with 6:27 remaining in the game, a Walt Lemon Jr. layup gave Fort Wayne the lead back with 5:29 in the game on the way to the sixth win in seven games.

The Mad Ants were paced all night by a double-double performance of 23 points and 13 rebounds from Lemon Jr. The 6-foot-3 guard set a new career-high with seven steals and fell one rebound shy of his second career triple-double.

On assignment from the Indiana Pacers, Alize Johnson poured in 29 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double with the Mad Ants this season. Ben Moore chipped in a season-high 21 points and nine rebounds.

For Raptors 905, Devin Robinson compiled 18 points and 12 rebounds. Duane Notice came off the bench to pour in 16 rebounds and reel in five rebounds.

Fort Wayne will host Westchester for the annual Education Day game on Thursday at 11 a.m., as well as a the annual “Hoops & Heels” event held prior to the game beginning at 10 a.m.