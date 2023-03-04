MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (WANE) – For the second time in three days, the Mad Ants fell short to Raptors 905 in a 129-114 loss on Saturday afternoon.

Trevelin Queen poured in a team-high 34 points on 12-of-23 shooting. New acquisition Jordan Bone added 24 points while Justin Anderson scored 23. Jermaine Samuels Jr. rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10.

Saturday’s loss concludes a 5-game road trip for the Mad Ants, who have now lost four of their last five games.

Fort Wayne returns to the Coliseum on Thursday when the Mad Ants host Motor City. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.