SALT LAKE CITY (WANE) – The Mad Ants completed a 3-game sweep in this week’s trip to the west coast with a 121-107 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Gabe York torched the nets once again for Fort Wayne, dropping a team-high 41 points on Thursday. David Stockton, son of Utah Jazz legend John Stockton, felt right at home in his dad’s arena as he finished with 18 points and 12 assists. Justin Anderson also finished in double figures with 17 points.

The Mad Ants improve to 6-3 in regular season play and are now on a 4-game winning streak. Fort Wayne returns to Memorial Coliseum to host College Park on Sunday at 3 p.m.