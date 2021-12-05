Mad Ants sweep Sioux Falls in weekend road trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WANE) – The Mad Ants completed a weekend sweep of the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday, winning 107-96.

Leading the way for the Mad Ants was Terry Taylor, who finished second on the team with 24 points, a team-high 12 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. Bennie Boatwright finished with a game-high 25 points.

Fort Wayne trailed 94-93 midway through the fourth quarter, but a 3-pointer by Gabe York put the Mad Ants ahead for good with 6:28 to go in regulation.

The Mad Ants return to Fort Wayne next week and host the Iowa Wolves at the Coliseum on Dec. 10.

