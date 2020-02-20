Mad Ants stumble late in loss to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WANE) – The Mad Ants were outscored 41-27 in the fourth quarter as Fort Wayne fell at Greensboro 124-117 on Wednesday night, as Steve Gansey’s club dropped its third game in a row.

Daxter Miles, Jr. led the Ants with 24 points while Brian Bowen II added 22 and C.J. Wilcox 20. Walt Lemon Jr. struggled from the floor, going 2-for-16, but tallied 12 assists.

The Ants fall to 17-19 overall with the loss.

They head to Westchester to face the Knicks on Friday then before returning home to host Canton at 3 p.m. on Sunday at War Memorial Coliseum.