FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite a 16 point lead in the third quarter on Monday afternoon the Mad Ants couldn’t close out the game against Austin, with Fort Wayne eventually falling 116-111 to drop to 1-3 overall this season.

Jalen Lecque led the Ants with 25 points while Naz Mitrou-Long added 20. Devin Robinson (18 points/11 rebounds) and Rayshaun Hammonds (13 points/10 rebounds) each notched a double-double for the Ants.

The Mad Ants next game is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Oklahoma City.