Mad Ants struggle in opening night loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Lakeland Magic defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 117-89, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night to open up the 2019-20 regular season.

Lakeland (1-0) grew the initial lead to as large as 37 and never trailed for the entirety of the game. Two-way forward BJ Johnson led the Magic with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, while two-way guard Josh Magette tallied 21 points and eight assists.

Lakeland found success from beyond the arc early with four triples knocked down in the opening quarter. Lakeland would finish the night with 16 made from long range.

Hassani Gravett led the Magic off the bench with 16 points and tied for the team high with eight assists.

Mad Ants guard Stephan Hicks led Fort Wayne (0-1) with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Ike Nwamu and JaKeenan Gant both chipped in 15 points off the bench for the Mad Ants.

Fort Wayne’s bright spot was the ability to convert at the free throw line, finishing 16-of-19 on the night. Jovan Mooring ended the night 5-for-5 from the charity stripe.

The Mad Ants finish the opening-weekend back-to-back with Long Island visiting tomorrow night. Tip is set for 7 p.m for Military Appreciation Night.

Lakeland concludes a back-to-back of their own in Canton tomorrow night.