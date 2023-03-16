BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WANE) – The Mad Ants remain in the hunt for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot with a 117-108 win over the Westchester Knicks on Thursday.

Gabe York led Fort Wayne with a game-high 32 points on 11-of-24 shooting. Justin Anderson finished second on the team in scoring with 24 points, while Trevelin Queen added 23. Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Jordan Bone rounded out the double digit scorers for the Mad Ants.

The Mad Ants wrap up the home portion of the regular season on Sunday against the Wisconsin Herd. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.