FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne Mad Ant Gabe York is the NBA G League Player of the Week for games between November 28 and December 4.

This marks York’s second Player of the Week Award from the league this season; the league has given out the honor a total of four times during this season. The only other Mad Ant to receive the award twice in one season was Tony Mitchell during the 2012-2013 campaign. York is now tied for second in most Player of the Week awards in his Mad Ants career with two, trailing only Walker Russell with three.

The Mad Ants went 2-0 during the week with wins over Motor City and Windy City, with York leading the way each time. On November 28 at Motor City, York scored 30 points, hitting 6-of-9 three pointers in a 115-103 win. He also added four rebounds in the game.

On Saturday, December 3, York scored 43 points in the Mad Ants’ 121-115 win over Windy City that put Fort Wayne in first place in the Central Division. York hit another seven three pointers in the game, adding six rebounds and four steals. The 43 point performance gave York the franchise record for most 35 or more point games in the organization’s history, dating back to 2007.

After the two-game week, York ranked third in the NBA G League in points per game and second in steals per game.