INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – With the Mad Ants season in the books, NBA-affiliate Indiana is also busy making moves. On Wednesday, the Pacers waived Trevelin Queen from their roster.

Queen was the second-leading scorer for Fort Wayne throughout the season, averaging nearly 23 points per game in 24 games played. The G League veteran was on a two-way contract with the Pacers before being waived by Indiana.

After helping Fort Wayne make their first G League playoff appearance since 2018, Queen missed Tuesday’s playoff game against Capital City due to a suspension. Queen was suspended one game by the league for directing threatening language toward a game official in Saturday’s regular season finale.